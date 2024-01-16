Online ordering coming soon!
Sushi Yume 1201 S IH35 Suite 320
Main Menu
Appetizers
Miso Soup$2.00
Edamame$5.00
Shishito Peppers
Pan fried sweet and spicy peppers$8.00
Gyoza (5pc)
Pan fried chicken dumpling$7.00
Veg Gyoza (5pc)
Vegetable egg roll$7.00
Crispy Rice with Tuna
Crispy rice with spicy tuna & bluefin tuna$13.00
Jalepeño Bomb
Whole fried jalapeño with spicy tuna, crab, & cream cheese$8.00
Avocado Bomb
Baked with avocado, crab, & crawfish$9.00
5 Pc Takoyaki
Deep-fried Japanese octopus dumpling$7.00
Agedashi Tofu
Deep-fried tofu with house sauce$8.00
Black Cod
Miso marinated black cod$13.00
Ika Geso
Deep-fried squid leg$9.00
Karaage
Japanese fried chicken$8.00
2 Pc Crab Puff
Crispy wonton with crab and cream cheese$7.00
2 Pc Crispy Snow Ball
Crispy wonton with assorted fish$12.00
Mix Tempura (2 pc Shrimp & Veg)$12.00
Veg Tempura$10.00
Shrimp Tempura (4pc)$11.00
Noodle
Sashimi Special (5 Pc)
Bluefin Tuna Tataki$27.00
Yellowtail Jalapeño
Yellowtail with jalapeño & sauce$18.00
Salmon Bluecrab
Bluecrab wrap with salmon with truff oil$20.00
Albacore Crispy Onion
Albacore with crispy onion with house sauce$18.00
Hama Chili
Yellowtail with fried green onion & house sauce$19.00
Salmon Carpaccio
Salmon with salsa$17.00
Hirame Jalapeño
Flounder with jalapeño & ponzu$17.00
Donburi (Rice Bowl)
Salad
House Roll
California House Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado$7.00
Spicy Tuna House Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber$8.00
Tuna House Roll
Tekkamaki$9.00
Philadelphia House Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado$12.00
Salmon House Roll
Salmon and avocado$8.00
Spicy Salmon House Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura House Roll
Crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber$10.00
Yellowtail House Roll
Yellowtail and green onion$9.00
Bluecrab House Roll
Bluecrab, cucumber, and avocado$9.00
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, gobo, kanpyo, and pickle radish$8.00
Eel Roll$12.00
Tempura Salmon Roll
Chopped tuna belly and green onion$13.00
Avocado Roll$6.00
Cucumber Roll$6.00
Avocado Cucumber Roll$6.00
Negitoro Roll$14.00
Chef Special Roll
Alaskan Roll
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: salmon, avocado$16.00
Aloha Roll
In: sp tuna, cucumber. Out: tuna, avocado, tobiko$18.00
Baked Lobster Roll
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: craw fishes, masago, green onion$20.00
Baked Salmon Roll
In: crab, avocado, cream cheese out: salmon, masago, green onion$18.00
Baked Scallop Roll
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: scallops, masago, green onion$21.00
Bueno Roll
In: jalapeño, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, salmon on top whole thing fried$17.00
Caterpillar Roll
In: eel, cucumber, crab out: avocado$18.00
Crispy Onion Roll$19.00
Crunch Roll
In: crab, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura out: crunch flake$12.00
Crunch Salmon Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber out: salmon, avocado, crunch flakes$18.00
Double Salmon Roll
In: sp salmon, cucumber out: salmon, avocado, ikura$18.00
Dragon Roll
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: eel, avocado$18.00
Dynamite Roll
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: scallops, craw fishes, crab, onion, masago, green onion, jalapeño$25.00
Fuego Roll
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: albacore, avocado, salsa$17.00
Fuji MT Roll
In: crab, avocado, cream cheese out: salmon, sp tuna, masago, green onion, tobiko$22.00
Futomaki
In: shiso leaf, pickled radish, avocado, crab, cucumber, tuna, salmon, white fish, tamago, kanpyo$24.00
Golden CA Roll
In: crab, avocado, cream cheese whole thing fried$14.00
Golden Philly Roll
In: salmon, avocado, cream cheese whole thing fried$15.00
Hawaiian Roll
In: fried salmon, crab, avocado, cucumber, crunch flakes$18.00
Japanese Burrito
In: soy paper, crab, sp tuna, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura. (No rice)$13.00
Mexico Roll
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: avocado, jalapeño$15.00
Popcorn Lobster Roll$21.00
Rainbow Roll
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: assorted fishes, avocado$16.00
Red Dragon Roll
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crab out: sp tuna, fried eel$21.00
Snow Roll
In: sp salmon, cucumber, sp tuna out: escolar, avocado, mayo with seared, crunch flakes$18.00
SP Rainbow Roll
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: assorted fishes, avocado, tobiko$17.00
Swimming Fish Roll$16.00
Tiger Roll$16.00
Yellow Ranger Roll$18.00
Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado$6.00
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber$7.00
Tuna Hand Roll
Bluefin tuna$8.00
Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon and avocado$7.00
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Crabmeat, salmon skin, avocado, and gobo$8.00
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Yellowtail and green onion$8.00
Bluecrab Hand Roll
Blue crab, cucumber, and avocado$8.00
Negitoro Hand Roll
Chopped tuna belly and green onion$12.00
Eel Hand Roll
Eel, cucumber, and avocado$9.00
Spicy Bay Scallop Hand Roll$8.00
Today's Special
Off Menu
