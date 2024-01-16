Sushi Yume 1201 S IH35 Suite 320
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Miso Soup$2.00
- Edmame$5.00
- Shishito Peppers$8.00
Pan fried sweet and spicy peppers
- Brussels Sprout$8.00
Pan grilled brussels sprout
- 5 Pc Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried chicken dumpling
- 2 Pc Egg Roll$5.00
Vegetable egg roll
- Crispy Rice with Tuna$12.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna & bluefin tuna
- Jalepeño Bomb$7.00
- Avocado Bomb$8.00
- 5 Pc Takoyaki$7.00
Deep-fried Japanese octopus dumpling
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
Deep-fried tofu with house sauce
- Tuna Tataki$12.00
- Black Cod$12.00
Miso marinated black cod
- Grilled Salmon$10.00
- Ika Geso$8.00
Deep-fried squid leg
- Karaage$6.00
Japanese fried chicken
- 2 Pc Crab Puff$7.00
Crispy wonton with crab and cream cheese
- 2 Pc Crispy Snow Ball$10.00
Crispy wonton with assorted fish
- Mix Tempura (2 pc Shrimp & Veg)$12.00
- Veg Tempura$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura (4pc)$11.00
Sashimi Special (5 Pc)
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$16.00
Yellowtail with jalapeño & sauce
- Salmon Bluecrab$18.00
Bluecrab wrap with salmon with truff oil
- Albacore Crispy Onion$16.00
Albacore with crispy onion with house sauce
- Hama Chili$17.00
Yellowtail with fried green onion & house sauce
- Salmon Carpaccio$15.00
Amberjack with salsa
- Hirame Jalapeño$15.00
Flounder with jalapeño & ponzu
Donburi (Rice Bowl)
Salad
Noodle
Sushi & Sashimi
- Bluefin Tuna$9.00+
Hon maguro
- Tuna Belly$17.00+
Hon maguro toro
- Salmon$7.00+
Sake
- Aburi Salmon$8.00+
Seared salmon
- Yellowtail$8.00+
Hamachi
- Escolar$7.00+
Aburasokom utsu
- Albacore$8.00+
Binchou
- Red Snapper$8.00+
Madai
- Golden Eye Snapper$10.00+
Kinmedai (seasonal)
- Halibut$8.00+
Hirame
- Mackerel$7.00+
Saba
- Striped Jack$9.00+
Shima-aji
- Scallop$8.00+
Hotate
- Squid$7.00+
Ika
- Octopus$7.00+
Tako
- Snow Crab$9.00
- Wagyu$11.00
- Freshwater Eel$8.00+
Unagi
- Shrimp$6.00
Sushi 2 pc. Ebi
- Sweet Egg$8.00
Sushi 2 pc. Tamago
- Salmon Egg$8.00
Ikura
- Smelt Roe$7.00
Sushi 2 pc. Masago
- Tobiko$7.00
Sushi 2 pc. Black, red, or yellow
Sashimi Moriwase
House Roll
- California House Roll$7.00
Crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado
- Spicy Tuna House Roll$8.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber
- Tuna House Roll$9.00
Tekkamaki
- Philadelphia House Roll$10.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Salmon House Roll$8.00
Salmon and avocado
- Shrimp Tempura House Roll$10.00
Crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber
- Yellowtail House Roll$8.00
Yellowtail and green onion
- Bluecrab House Roll$9.00
Bluecrab, cucumber, and avocado
- Negi Toro House Roll$10.00
Chopped tuna belly and green onion
- Veggie Roll$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, gobo, kanpyo, and pickle radish
Chef Special Roll
- Yume Roll$20.00
In: shiso leaf, pickled radish, avocado, crab, cucumber, tuna, salmon, white fish, tamago, kanpyo
- Bluefin Special Roll$27.00
In: toro, cucumber out: bluefin tuna, caviar
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: assorted fishes, avocado
- SP Rainbow Roll$17.00
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: assorted fishes, avocado, tobiko
- Alaskan Roll$15.00
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: salmon, avocado
- Double Salmon Roll$17.00
In: sp salmon, cucumber out: salmon, avocado, ikura
- Crunch Salmon Roll$18.00
In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber out: salmon, avocado, crunch flakes
- Aloha Roll$18.00
In: sp tuna, cucumber. Out: tuna, avocado, tobiko
- Fuego Roll$17.00
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: albacore, avocado, salsa
- Snow Roll$18.00
In: sp salmon, cucumber, sp tuna out: escolar, avocado, mayo with seared, crunch flakes
- Dragon Roll$18.00
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: eel, avocado
- Caterpillar Roll$18.00
In: eel, cucumber, crab out: avocado
- Red Dragon Roll$19.00
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crab out: sp tuna, fried eel
- Mexico Roll$15.00
In: sp tuna, cucumber out: avocado, jalapeño
- Baked Salmon Roll$17.00
In: crab, avocado, cream cheese out: salmon, masago, green onion
- Baked White Roll$17.00
In: crab, avocado, cream cheese out: white fishes, masago, green onion
- Baked Lobster Roll$19.00
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: craw fishes, masago, green onion
- Baked Scallop Roll$20.00
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: scallops, masago, green onion
- Fuji MT Roll$21.00
In: crab, avocado, cream cheese out: salmon, sp tuna, masago, green onion, tobiko
- Dynamite Roll$24.00
In: crab, avocado, cucumber out: scallops, craw fishes, crab, onion, masago, green onion, jalapeño
- Golden CA Roll$14.00
In: crab, avocado, cream cheese whole thing fried
- Golden Philly Roll$15.00
In: salmon, avocado, cream cheese whole thing fried
- Bueno Roll$17.00
In: jalapeño, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, salmon on top whole thing fried
- Tempura Salmon Roll$13.00
In: fried salmon, crab, avocado, cucumber, crunch flakes
- Crunch Roll$12.00
In: crab, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura out: crunch flake
- Japanese Burrito$12.00
In: soy paper, crab, sp tuna, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura. (No rice)
Hand Roll
- California Hand Roll$5.00
Crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber
- Tuna Hand Roll$7.00
Bluefin tuna
- Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
Salmon and avocado
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$6.00
Crabmeat, salmon skin, avocado, and gobo
- Yellowtail Hand Roll$6.00
Yellowtail and green onion
- Bluecrab Hand Roll$7.00
Blue crab, cucumber, and avocado
- Negitoro Hand Roll$9.00
Chopped tuna belly and green onion
- Eel Hand Roll$7.00
Eel, cucumber, and avocado
- Spicy Bay Scallop Hand Roll$7.00
Beverage
Beer
Sake
Red Wine
White Wine
Lunch Special
Sushi Combo
Noodle Combo
Hand Roll Set
- 4 Hand Roll$17.00
- 5 Hand Roll$20.00
- 6 Hand Roll$23.00
5 hand roll choice + negi toro hand roll